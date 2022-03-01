WORLD
Israeli troops kill several Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Troops kill three Palestinians in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, sparking angry protests, Palestine's officials and media say.
Demonstrators chant slogans during a protest by the relatives of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons demanding their release outside the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem. / AFP
March 1, 2022

Israeli troops have killed three Palestinians in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifa was killed by "Israeli occupation forces shooting at him near the town of Beit Fajar," the ministry said late in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Abu Afifa was a resident of the Al Aroub refugee camp north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Israeli army said its "observation troops" had identified "two suspects" close to an Israeli illegal settlement near Beit Fajar.

Separately, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians before dawn on Tuesday after coming under fire during a raid in the northern West Bank, Israeli border police and Palestinian health authorities said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two men were killed in the fighting in the Jenin refugee camp. Wafa identified them as Abdullah al Hosari, 22, and Shadi Khaled Najm, 18.

READ MORE:Israeli troops kill Palestinians in occupied West Bank refugee camp

Protests and anger 

Israeli troops arrested Imad Jamal Abu al Heija, a freed prisoner, Wafa reported.

The news agency said the killing of the two Palestinians sparked a "massive and angry march" in Jenin.

The arrest raid is one of several recent high-profile Israeli attacks into occupied West Bank cities.

Last month, Israeli troops killed three Palestinians during a daylight raid in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Israel attacked and captured the West Bank from Jordan in the Six-Day War of 1967.

It has since built a string of settlements across the territory that are considered illegal under international law. Some 475,000 illegal settlers live there.

READ MORE:Palestinians injured as Israeli forces disperse rally in occupied West Bank

READ MORE: ‘It has my bed and toys’ — Palestinian girl pleads to stop house demolition

SOURCE:AFP
