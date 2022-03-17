Cambodia’s opposition leader Rainsy sentenced over plot to topple govt

Scuffles broke out in Cambodia after a Phnom Penh court convicted exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy to ten years in prison. Rainsy is accused of planning to overthrow strongman ruler Hun Sen, but he says the charges are politically motivated. He's lived in exile in France since 2015 in order to avoid facing charges. Daniel Padwick reports. #Cambodia #SamRaincy #Politics