WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU pressures Pakistan to support UN resolution against Russia
Envoys from EU member states, as well as Britain, Canada, Japan, Norway and Switzerland urge Islamabad to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine during the ongoing special session of the UN General Assembly.
EU pressures Pakistan to support UN resolution against Russia
Pakistan has repeatedly stressed it favours "dialogue" as a solution to the crisis. / Reuters
March 1, 2022

The ambassadors of the European Union nations have urged Pakistan to support an emergency resolution condemning Russia's incursion into Ukraine after the country had earlier abstained from voting on the crisis.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is attempting a balancing act in relations with the world's superpowers - particularly as Islamabad's value to the United States has slipped following the withdrawal of foreign forces from neighbouring Afghanistan.

"We urge Pakistan to join us in condemning Russia's actions and to voice support for upholding the UN charter and the founding principles of international law," said a statement on Tuesday signed by the envoys from EU member states, as well as Britain, Canada, Japan, Norway and Switzerland.

Pakistan on Monday abstained from a UN Human Rights Council vote calling for an urgent debate on the war, which was nevertheless pushed through and is due to take place on Thursday.

Pakistan has repeatedly stressed it favours "dialogue" as a solution to the crisis.

The day Russia invaded Ukraine, Khan was in Moscow meeting President Vladimir Putin. The meeting was planned months in advance of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. 

Khan has defended the trip - the first by a Pakistani leader to Russia in more than two decades.

"My foreign policy is independent and visits to China and Russia will prove beneficial for Pakistan in the future," he said in a televised address.

China - both a close ally of Russia and Pakistan - has poured billions of dollars into Pakistan in recent years to boost the country's infrastructure.

READ MOREPakistan PM meets Putin amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us