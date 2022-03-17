WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy: Russia is bombing indiscriminately in civilian areas
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a former actor who knows his audience: to the British Parliament, he quoted Winston Churchill, to the US Congress, he referenced Pearl Harbour and to the German Bundestag he repeatedly evoked the Berlin Wall. He didn't shy away from criticising his hosts, and the European Union more broadly, as he stressed his country is fighting for its survival. There have been heavy clashes on the outskirts of Kiev, and major cities in the east and south are under siege. And now Ukrainian territorial defence units are readying themselves for a land battle in the west. Claire Herriot's report contains images some viewers may find distressing.
March 17, 2022
