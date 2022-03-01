WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over a dozen feared killed in Myanmar jade mine landslide
The incident happened in the northern Kachin state — the same region where a massive landslide in 2020 entombed 300 workers in the country's worst ever mine disaster.
Over a dozen feared killed in Myanmar jade mine landslide
Dozens die annually while working in Myanmar's highly lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry. / AFP
March 1, 2022

At least 17 people have been feared dead after a landslide trapped dozens of workers inside a Myanmar jade mine.

The incident came on Monday evening near Hpakant township in northern Kachin state - the same region where a massive landslide in 2020 entombed 300 workers in the country's worst-ever mine disaster.

Pictures of the scene showed the aftermath of the landslide, with a broad swathe of brown earth and rock covering the pockmarked side of a hill.

A local source said "17 bodies were found so far" on Tuesday, but not confirmed officially.

The source added that the mine's owners - Yangon Technical and Trading Co., a firm linked to the country's military which took power last year in a coup that sent the country into turmoil - had so far prevented rescue teams from entering the area.

Local media and sources in the area said that 40 people were buried in the landslide, which struck around 1630 GMT.

READ MORE:Dozens missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Poorly regulated industry

Dozens die annually while working in Myanmar's highly lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in neighbouring China.

Jade and other abundant natural resources in the country's north - including timber, gold and amber - have helped finance both sides of a decades-long civil war between ethnic Kachin insurgents and the military.

Civilians are frequently trapped in the middle of the fight for control of the mines and their lucrative revenues, with a rampant drug and arms trade further curdling the conflict.

"The workers' rights in jade mines are never ensured by law - whenever they die in a landslide, they get a small compensation in the end," said one local environmental activist, who declined to be named.

The military coup in February 2021 also effectively extinguished any chance of reforms to the dangerous and unregulated industry, watchdog Global Witness said in a report this year.

READ MORE: Jade mining workers in Myanmar vulnerable to low regulations

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us