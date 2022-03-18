March 18, 2022
US warns Russia may launch chemical weapons attack on Ukraine
The US is warning that Russia may be preparing to launch a chemical weapon attack in Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Moscow may falsely blame the Ukrainian military as an excuse to escalate the conflict. His comments came as President Joe Biden doubled down on his accusation that Vladimir Putin is guilty of war crimes. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports
