Türkiye to use Montreux accord to prevent escalation in Russia-Ukraine war
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praises struggle of Ukrainian government and people and calls Russia's attack on Ukraine unacceptable.
Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Türkiye can limit naval transit of its Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits during wartime. / AA
February 28, 2022

Türkiye will use its authority over the Turkish Straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention to prevent the Russia-Ukraine "crisis" from further escalating.

"Türkiye has strictly fulfilled its responsibilities within the framework of the institutions and alliances with which it is involved, especially the UN, NATO, and the EU," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Under the convention, NATO ally Türkiye can limit naval transit of its Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits during wartime but has a clause exempting ships returning to their registered base.

He praised the struggle of Ukraine's government and people and called Russian attacks on Ukraine unacceptable.

Erdogan also highlighted dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, saying: "It's never too late to engage in good faith negotiations and progress (on) all issues peacefully."

READ MORE: What does the Montreux accord say about closing Black Sea access to Russia?

Türkiye won't abandon ties with Russia, Ukraine 

Erdogan reiterated that Ankara will not abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine. 

Both countries share a maritime border with Türkiye.

He criticised what he called the "indecisive" stance by the United States and Western powers to Ukraine's invasion.

Türkiye would not compromise from its commitments to its alliances, including NATO, but that it could also not turn back on "national interests" in its region, he added.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

In the war, more than 350 civilians have been killed and over 1,600 injured, according to Ukraine’s Health Ministry.

READ MORE: Live blog: Moscow, Kiev agree to hold 'second round' of conflict talks

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
