March 18, 2022
WORLD
UN approves new Afghanistan mandate that focuses on equality
The UN Security Council has approved a mandate for its political mission in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last August. The new mandate authorizes the mission to promote gender equality and empowerment of women and girls and human rights. Ahmad Shah Mohibi, president of Rise to Peace and former State and defense advisor in Afghanistan weighs in. #UNSC #Afghanistan #Taliban
