European countries from north to south are banning Russian planes from transiting through their air space in protest over Russia's attack of Ukraine.

A non-European country Canada also announced a similar ban.

Here's a roundup:

Early birds

On Friday, Britain announces an immediate ban on Russian private jets from UK air space, in response to President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine the day before.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each say they will ban all Russian flights from their skies, starting from midnight.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Romania follow suit on Saturday.

"There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweets.

Austria and Germany

Austria said on Sunday all Russian flights will no longer be able to use Austrian air space or land at Austrian airports from 1400 GMT.

"We are doing everything to show Vladimir Putin that we do not accept his invasion of Ukraine," Chancellor Karl Nehammer says in a tweet.

Germany says it will impose a three-month ban on all Russian flights, also from 1400 GMT on Sunday. Only humanitarian flights will be exempt.

France

France announces it will close off its air space from Sunday night, in response to the attack.

Belgium

Belgium says it will not accept Russian aircraft either.

"Our European skies are open skies," says Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. "They're open for those who connect people, not for those who seek to brutally aggress."

The Nordics

Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland say they too will not accept any Russian planes.

Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia, "is preparing to close its air space to Russian air traffic," Transport Minister Timo Harakka tweets, without giving a time.

Italy, Spain and Malta

Italy and Spain, too, say they are shutting off their air space. Malta says it is also doing so to show "full solidarity with Ukraine".

North Macedonia

North Macedonia's government also banned all Russian aircraft from its skies, but says humanitarian flights will be exempted.

Canada

Meanwhile, Canada, a non-European country, also closed its air space to "all Russian aircraft operators."

"We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter.

Russia retaliates

In tit-for-tat punitive measures, Russia on Sunday closed its air space to flights operated by carriers from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia.

A day earlier, it had closed its air space to flights from Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

On Friday, it banned all UK-linked planes from its skies.