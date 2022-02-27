WORLD
Pakistan-Afghan key border crossing reopens after deadly fighting
The decision came after "successful talks" between the two sides, officials say, days after clashes left three dead and hundreds stranded at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.
Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen. / AFP
February 27, 2022

A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

"The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP news agency on Sunday.

A security source said it came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Mahmood Azaam, the spokesman for the governor, confirmed the crossing had reopened.

Earlier, each side blamed the other for Thursday's clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.

Border standoff

Thousands usually cross the border every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.

Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border.

The border, known as the Durand Line, was drawn up in colonial times.

