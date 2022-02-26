People around the world have been calling for an end to the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Slogan-chanting protesters, who are expressing solidarity with Kiev, say the international community needs to present a united front against Russia and do more.

Australia

Several hundred people have marched in Sydney in heavy rain on Saturday, chanting "Ukraine will prevail", and demanding more action against Moscow.

Draped in Ukraine's blue and yellow flag and waving the country's national banner, they also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's move against Ukraine.

Some speakers demanded that the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison should expand sanctions against Moscow and ban Russian citizens from visiting Australia.

Others called for NATO to step into the conflict.

A smaller protest took place in front of the Russian embassy in Canberra, Australia's capital, with people carrying signs saying "Stop War".

New Zealand

A similar rally was also held in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, where demonstrators chanted "stop Putin".

The demonstrations were held as Russian troops stormed towards Kiev, and officials in the Ukrainian capital urged residents to take shelter.

South Korea

Dozens of Ukrainians gathered at a cathedral in South Korea's Seoul to pray for their country on Saturday.

At Saint Nicholas Cathedral, expat Ukrainians — along with Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko — took part in a prayer service for peace and safety in Ukraine.

Graduate student Elena Badliuk told the Associated Press news agency that people need to be aware that the conflict is "not just a war in Ukraine right now, it's a war in Europe".

Japan

In the busy Shibuya shopping district in Japan's Tokyo, several hundred people gathered on Saturday.

Many came with their children and carried Ukrainian flags, chanting "stop the war" and "stop Putin" in Japanese and English.

Protesters in Tokyo also called for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The fresh protests came as Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for Ukraine's capital Kiev, and after Russia vetoed a draft UNSC resolution that would have deplored the Kremlin.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, dozens of members of the slavic community gathered at a street corner of Taipei City on Friday to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The protesters, including Russian nationals, shouted slogans both in English and Russian.

Another pro-Ukraine rally is scheduled on Saturday afternoon.

Balkan countries

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has triggered protests in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia and Montenegro.

People gathered on Friday in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, to protest against Russia.

Demonstrators carried flags of their country and Ukraine.

Rallies took place in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia, as well as in the city of Maribor.

They were attended by Ukrainians living in Slovenia.

People of Montenegro gathered in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in the capital Podgorica to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Georgia

Some 30,000 people rallied in Georgia's capital in an outpouring of solidarity with fellow ex-Soviet country Ukraine.

On Friday evening, demonstrators filled Tbilisi's main thoroughfare, waving Ukrainian and Georgian flags and singing both countries' national anthems.

"We feel for Ukrainians, maybe more than other countries do because we've seen Russia's barbaric aggression on our soil," 32-year-old taxi driver Niko Tvauri told the AFP news agency.

The Ukraine situation has left Georgians recalling a deadly Russian action on their territory in 2008.

Greece

Thousands of supporters of the Greek Communist party staged a protest against Russia on Friday.

The demonstration began in front of the Russian embassy in Athens and made its way to the US Embassy.

Brazil

Residents protested in Sao Paulo on Friday, calling on Moscow to stop its Ukraine operations.

Meanwhile, members of the Ukrainian community in traditional attire participated in a protest at the Ukrainian Memorial in Curitiba, Parana state, Brazil.

Argentina

Protests were also held in another South American country, Argentina.

Demonstrations organised by Ukrainians living in the country were attended by hundreds in capital Buenos Aires, and reached in front of the Russian Embassy.

United States

Protesters have also gathered in several major US cities, calling on Putin to halt Russia's assault on Ukraine.

The earliest known protest occurred outside Russia's embassy in Washington around 0600 GMT on Thursday, shortly after news broke that Russian forces had launched a massive operation against its neighbour.

Russia's action has left many Ukrainian-Americans fearful for the safety of loved ones still residing in the eastern European country.

Russia

Hundreds of people took out rallies in cities such as Moscow, St Petersburg and Yekaterinburg, chanting slogans like "no to war".

One person was seen waving a Ukrainian flag.

Police in Moscow say they have detained 600 people. Authorities in the capital have banned any form of protest, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Protesters defied a warning that explicitly threatened criminal action and even jail time for people calling for or taking part in protests.

But as demonstrations took place on Thursday, police detained over 1,600 Russians, while authorities threatened to block media reports that contain what Moscow described as "false information".

