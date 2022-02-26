WORLD
Record rainfall triggers deadly floods in eastern Australia
Authorities in Queensland issued 11 emergency alerts in 24 hours as the overall death toll from days of flooding rose to four, with two more people missing.
Homes are surrounded by water and areas of land have transformed into lakes in the decades-high floods. / AFP
February 26, 2022

Huge downpours have unleashed decades-high floods in eastern Australia, as the rising waters inundate homes and roads, and sweep away cars.

Authorities in the eastern state of Queensland issued 11 emergency alerts in 24 hours as the overall death toll from days of flooding rose to four, with two more people missing.

"In some parts of southeast Queensland, this is the biggest event that they will see in a number of decades," Mark Ryan, the state's police and emergency services minister, warned on Saturday.

"And the rain has not stopped — in fact there are some parts where it is intensifying."

Images broadcast on media showed homes surrounded by water, roads cut off, areas of land transformed into lakes, and a large chunk of a concrete pier floating down a fast-running river.

The water snatched the car of a team of four emergency services workers who were heading to rescue a family from their flooded home, said state police disaster coordinator Steve Gollschewski.

"The vehicle in which they were travelling was swept off the road into floodwaters. Three of our members were rescued. One of those members is deceased."

Elsewhere, another man's body was found overnight after he was apparently caught up in the floods, he added.

READ MORE:Rescuers dig through mud in search of Brazil flood survivors as hopes dim

'Dangerous and life-threatening'

Queensland police said they were searching for two other people reported missing.

Emergency services responded to more than 1,800 calls for help in 24 hours in southeast Queensland, officials said.

More than 250 people were in evacuation centres as of Saturday morning, with more than 7,700 power outages in the area.

Rainfall in some areas of the state had exceeded records going back decades, said senior Queensland meteorologist David Grant. He predicted further rain on Sunday.

"There is now going to be an increased risk of dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding, and even the potential for localised landslides," he told a news conference.

Heavy rain also hit the state capital Brisbane. "Essentially we've seen a month's worth of rainfall fall in one day for just Brisbane alone," Grant said.

READ MORE:Landslides kill dozens in Ecuador capital

SOURCE:AFP
