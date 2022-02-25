Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Omer Celik has said that the security of the Black Sea has been comprehensively evaluated within the framework of the Montreux agreement.

Stating on Friday that the meeting's main agenda was Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, Celik has also made critical statements that involved the Montreux Convention.

''State institutions have already studied all scenarios regarding what the Montreux Convention means in terms of Türkiye's decisions in case of such a situation arises,'' Celik said.

He added that the necessary preparations, both legally and diplomatically, have been entirely fulfilled so far and Türkiye will continue to do its part in this context.

''Of course, we will continue to follow the process," he said.

Meanwhile, the AK Party Central Executive Board (MKYK) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara.

Strongly defending Ukraine's territorial integrity

Erdogan earlier said that Türkiye "strongly defends the territorial integrity and political unity of Ukraine.

"We will not give up on both Ukraine and Russia," Erdogan also said.

Celik said the presidents's statements were very crucial and that the two statements should be considered together.

"An unequivocal stance has been put forward regarding the fact that no one should resort to an aggressive attempt," Celik said.

"It has been clear that there is no choice between Ukraine and Russia, and that there is no stance in favour of either one of the other that would escalate the tensions," he added.

Celik stated that while Türkiye fulfils its obligations within the NATO alliance in this respect, it also has a unique position within its geographical location, political background, relations with Ukraine and Russia, and that it will do its part to protect Ukraine's territorial integrity and political unity.

''However, at this point, unjust and unlawful aggression has emerged. I want to express that we completely reject the consequences of this aggression," he said.

Stating that Türkiye has relations with both NATO, Russia and Ukraine, Celik said, "We will act within the framework of established NATO rules. As a NATO ally, Türkiye has maintained a constructive attitude so far. And from now on, it will continue this stance as a strong NATO ally.''

''Of course, we will continue to strongly defend Ukraine's territorial integrity. We will continue to pursue diplomatic initiatives to make Russia abandon this aggressive stance," Celik added.

