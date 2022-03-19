March 19, 2022
Civilians, emergency teams under threat by Russian air strikes
Kiev and Moscow say their talks to end the fighting in Ukraine have shown progress, but they're yet to say exactly what that progress is. There's also been no agreement as they both accuse each other of dragging out the negotiations. As a result, Russia's attacks continue, and Ukrainian civilians and emergency responders are paying a high price. Sarah Balter has this report.
