Hong Kong registers the most deaths per million people globally

This month, Asia passed the grim milestone of one million coronavirus-linked deaths. Mainland China is battling an Omicron-driven surge, and is facing its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. Health authorities on Saturday reported two deaths, the first since January last year. In Hong Kong too, the densely-populated city has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks. Joel Flynn reports on how government and business leaders are coping. #Covid19 #Omicron #HongKong