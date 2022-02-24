WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan PM meets Putin amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
The meeting between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin came hours after Moscow announced a military operation in Ukraine, drawing international condemnation.
February 24, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Moscow amid high tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

A brief statement by the Kremlin said on Thursday that the two leaders discussed “the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.”

Earlier in the day, Khan, who is in the Russian capital on a two-day visit, attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall.

The meeting came hours after Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine, drawing international condemnation and vows of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

Shahbaz Gill, Khan’s adviser on political communication, said the meeting lasted for nearly three hours.

The historic visit, first by a Pakistani prime minister in 23 years, is part of efforts to bury their cold-war rivalry and enter into a new era of cooperation.

READ MORE:Live blog: Russia ‘destroys’ over 70 Ukrainian military facilities

'PM will return as per schedule'

Earlier, the Associated Press reported that Khan was ending his trip to Moscow amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

But, Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is accompanying Khan, dismissed the claim, saying the premier was on his way to meet Putin.

He said the visit is "proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan as per schedule"

SOURCE:AA
