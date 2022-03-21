WORLD
Russian and Ukrainian forces fight for control of Mariupol
Russia's defence ministry is calling for Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol to lay down their arms and evacuate the city, via humanitarian corridors that will be set up on Monday. In the last hour, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk rejected the call, saying `surrender is not an option` . Some 400-thousand civilians are still believed trapped inside the city, which is one of the worst-hit since Russia launched its attacks more than three weeks ago. Meanwhile the death toll continues to climb in Ukraine as Russia intensifies its attacks on towns and cities. The United Nations says up to 10 million people have fled their homes in the past 25 days. Despite the brutal bombardment, Ukrainians continue to resist the Russian advances. Liz Maddock reports.
March 21, 2022
