WORLD
2 MIN READ
US pregnancy deaths show massive toll on Black women in first Covid year
About one-third of pregnant women and new mothers who died in 2020 were Black, even though Black Americans make up just over 13 percent of US population, government report says.
US pregnancy deaths show massive toll on Black women in first Covid year
The death rate in 2020 among Black women was 2.9 times that of white women, up from 2.5 times in 2018 and 2019, the data showed. / Reuters Archive
February 24, 2022

Black women in the United States were nearly three times as likely to die during or shortly after pregnancy over the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic than white women, according to a government report.

Overall, as the pandemic took hold, the number of maternal deaths rose 14 percent to 861 in 2020 from 754 in 2019, according to the report from the National Center for Health Statistics.

The maternal death rate in 2020 among Black women was 2.9 times that of white women, up from 2.5 times in 2018 and 2019, the data showed.

About one-third of the pregnant women and new mothers who died in 2020 were Black, even though Black Americans make up just over 13 percent of the US population, the report showed.

Age risk factor 

Age also proved to be a significant risk factor. 

The mortality rate in women aged 40 and above was nearly eight times that of women younger than 25, according to the data.

An international data review published last year showed that rates of stillbirth and maternal deaths rose by around a third during the Covid-19 pandemic, with pregnancy outcomes worsening overall for both babies and mothers worldwide.

Pooling data from 40 studies across 17 countries, that review had found that lockdowns, disruption to maternity services, and fear of attending healthcare facilities all added to pregnancy risks, leading to generally worse results for women and infants.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us