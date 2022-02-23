WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands move to safety as another Madagascar cyclone sparks flood fears
There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, but local authorities reported extensive damage to houses and other buildings in at least one city.
Thousands move to safety as another Madagascar cyclone sparks flood fears
Madagascar has now been hit by four major tropical storms in the last month. / Reuters Archive
February 23, 2022

Cyclone Emnati has crashed into Madagascar's southeastern coast, ripping roofs off houses and raising fears of flooding in a region battered by another tropical storm just weeks ago.

Emnati made landfall early on Wednesday in Manakara Atsimo district, with average sustained winds of 135 kilometres per hour (84 mph) and gusts as strong as 190 kph (118 mph). 

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, but local authorities reported extensive damage to houses and other buildings in at least one southeastern city.

Madagascar's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management estimates more than 250,000 people could be impacted by the cyclone. Over 30,000 people have been moved to safety.

The Emnati system had weakened as it worked its way over the Indian Ocean toward Madagascar, the meteorology department said, but it warned that flooding was still likely.

READ MORE:Death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar soars

Fourth cyclone 

Six regions in the southeast are on red alert, most of them already hard-hit by Cyclone Batsirai early this month.

Emnati is expected to cross the southeastern part of Madagascar and spin out to sea again, meaning it should miss mainland Africa, where previous cyclones have caused deaths and destruction.

Batsirai left more than 120 people dead and displaced 143,000. It destroyed or damaged over 20,000 houses.

Madagascar, an island off the east coast of Africa renowned for its wildlife and unspoiled natural treasures, has now been hit by four major tropical storms in the last month.

They killed nearly 200 people already and compounding issues of food insecurity.

A drought in the south of the country left around 400,000 at risk of starvation last year, according to the UN World Food Programme.

READ MORE:Ana devastates Madagascar as rescuers struggle to access affected areas

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us