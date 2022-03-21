March 21, 2022
Lebanon reimposes labour restrictions on Palestinians
Generations of Palestinian refugees have grown up in Lebanon, a country that's suffering from an economic crisis that the World Bank has called one of the world's worst in more than 170 years. Some say access to full working rights, long denied to Palestinians, would help them weather the storm - but others are vehemently against the proposal. Priyanka Navani has more from Beirut.
