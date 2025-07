Oil prices spike as EU leaders mull ban on Russian oil shipments

Oil prices spiked more than 3% as the European Union mulls a potential ban on Russian crude shipments, as a consequence for its attacks in Ukraine. Markets are also rattled after Houthi rebels carried out missile strikes on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. As Paolo Montecillo reports, consumers around the world are feeling the pinch. #RussiaOilTrade #EUSanctions #OilPrices