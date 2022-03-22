Watch: How Long Can Mariupol Sustain The Russian Onslaught?

Russia's deadline to surrender has come and gone, but Mariupol remains resolute. Over 400,000 civilians are trapped in the southeastern city - many without access to food, water or electricity. Can Ukraine save its strategic port or will Russia obliterate it? Guests: Olexiy Haran Professor of Comparative Politics at Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Sergey Markov Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Paul Maddrell Lecturer in International Relations at the Loughborough University