March 21, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy calls on Europe to halt all trade with Russia
EU Foreign and Defence Ministers gathered in Brussels again on Monday to discuss another round of sanctions against Russia. Some splits are beginning to appear with some states pushing hard for sanctions on Russian gas and oil while others including Germany, are still resisting that over fear of energy price rises and economic damage. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
Zelenskyy calls on Europe to halt all trade with Russia
Explore