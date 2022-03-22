Zelenskyy: Mariupol siege will go down in history as ‘war crime’

Witnesses say about 90-percent of the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has been destroyed. Roughly 300-thousand people are reportedly still trapped. And most are without electricity, heat or running water. Moscow says it will stop its assault if Mariupol’s defenders lay down their arms. But so far, they’ve refused to surrender. Meanwhile, in Kiev, eight people have been killed in a missile attack on a brand new shopping centre - the largest attack yet on the capital. Obaida Hitto reports from the western city of Lviv.