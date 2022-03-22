US declares Myanmar's repression of Rohingya a ‘genocide’

The US government has officially determined that the violence committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, constitutes genocide. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was a clear intent to destroy the minority group. Mu Sochua, a member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights weighs in on the significance of this declaration. #Myanmar #Rohingya #Genocide