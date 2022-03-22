Omicron subvariants place strain on 'zero-COVID' policy in China

We are only three months into 2022 but China has reported more coronavirus cases than in all last year. So far this month it has recorded more than 20,000 cases and the first COVID-19 related deaths in more than a year were reported over the weekend. That's despite pursuing a strategy known as 'Zero-COVID', which is one of the world's strictest virus-elimination policies. The northeastern province of Jilin is the hardest-hit region in the current outbreak, as Claire Herriot reports. #China #Omicron #ZeroCovid