Galatasaray teams up with Enerjisa to install solar power plant on its stadium's roof

Switching to an energy source that is not limited, Turkish utility provider, Enerjisa is helping football club Galatasaray turn its stadium into a solar power plant. And when the game is not on, the stadium could power as many as 2,000 homes. Tayyibe Aydin reports from the field. #SolarPower #Galatasaray #Enerjisa