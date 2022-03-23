Brussels to buy LNG from Qatar, the US to replace Russian imports

EU member states plan to begin buying liquefied natural gas cargoes, jointly as a bloc, instead of as individual countries. Following a formal deal signing later this week, the bloc will outline rules for the collective purchases, which aim to end reliance on Russian suppliers. The bloc is also discussing a ban on Russian oil imports, following similar restrictions by the US and the UK. CMarkits CEO, Yousef Alshammari joined us for details. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #LiquifiedNaturalGas #EuropeanUnion