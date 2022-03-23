Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Freed

In April 2016 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Tehran accused of trying to topple the government in Tehran. Now after almost six-years, and several rounds of diplomatic wrangling, the British-Iranian dual national is finally free. But why did it take so long? And are human beings being used as political bargaining chips? Mohammad Marandi Advisor to Iran's Nuclear Negotiating Team Jared Genser International Human Rights Lawyer Negar Mortazavi Iranian-American Journalist