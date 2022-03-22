WORLD
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is on brink of surviving its war with Russia
27 days of bombs. Delivered by drones, artillery, and fighter jets. Ukraine has had no respite from Russia's war machine, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country is 'on the brink of survival'. Speaking to the Italian parliament, the Ukrainian president says he's prepared to give up membership of NATO if Moscow stops its offensive. Fierce fighting is reported around Kharkiv and Mariupol, with Russian naval forces now also shelling the outskirts of the country's most important port, Odessa. It's part of Moscow's effort to cut Ukraine's access to the Black Sea. Julide Ayger reports.
March 22, 2022
