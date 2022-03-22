Facebook accused of promoting hate speech against Rohingya

A human rights organization is accusing Facebook of failing to monitor hate speech against the Rohingya on its social media platform. Facebook has admitted it hadn't done enough to prevent the spread of online violence against the Muslim minority during Myanmar's deadly crackdown on Rakhine state. This week the technology conglomerate is expected to respond to a complaint filed by a group of Rohingya refugees. Kubra Akkoc reports. #Facebook #Rohingya #HateAds