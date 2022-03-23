March 23, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Taliban orders Afghan girls' schools shut hours after reopening
The Taliban has ordered secondary girls' schools in Afghanistan to close their doors just hours after they reopened. The group says the institutions will remain closed until a plan is drawn up in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture. Afghan national television presenter Diva Patang has more. #Taliban #GirlsEducation #Afghanistan
