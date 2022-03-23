March 23, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Attack on Ukraine shows need to wean off Russian energy
Europe’s dependence on Russian energy has given Moscow leverage over the European Union, making it hard to impose energy sanctions on the country as punishment for its attack on Ukraine. Darius Snieckus, editor in chief of Recharge talks to TRT World about the prospects of Europe transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. #RussianGAS #Ukraine #EuropeanUnion
Attack on Ukraine shows need to wean off Russian energy
Explore