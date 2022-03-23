BIZTECH
Oil prices rise as US reports drop in crude stockpiles
Oil prices are rising again, as US reserves unexpectedly fell last week. It shows that consumers and businesses in the world's largest economy are using more oil than companies are able to buy. Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed crude stocks declined by more than four million barrels for the week ending March the 18th. That follows a ban on Russian crude shipments imposed by Washington earlier this month, over its attack on Ukraine. Han Tan joined us live during the programme. He's the chief market analyst at the Exinity Group in Abu Dhabi. #OilPrices #USReserves #Russia
March 23, 2022
