Hagia Sophia: Legacy of Emperors

Hagia Sophia, one of the oldest sanctuaries in history, and the temple of the emperors. With a 1,500-year history, it is one of the most important structures not only in Istanbul but also in the world, and has pioneered thousands of temples that followed. Even today, Hagia Sophia fascinates visitors walking under its dome. We take a journey into the history of Hagia Sophia.