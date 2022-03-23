WORLD
NATO leaders set to meet to decide on 'next steps to defend allies'
NATO leaders will meet face to face in Brussels on Thursday. They'll discuss what more it can do to support Ukraine, short of direct involvement or imposing a no-fly zone. Russia's attack has provided a wake-up call throughout the Alliance. Member states are boosting their defence budgets, reinforcements are being deployed, and non-members are thinking of joining. Some want to do more to help Ukraine, but all realise NATO now faces a new long-term challenge. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #NATO #Ukraine
March 23, 2022
