US says Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine

The US has formally accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. The accusation was made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken one month after Russian forces began their assault on the country. There have been thousands of casualties, and more than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes. US President Joe Biden has joined other leaders in Brussels for NATO and G7 summits. The meetings are seeking to bolster international unity against Russia. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.