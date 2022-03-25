NATO: Responding to Russia

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg has called Russia’s attack on Ukraine the most serious security crisis in a generation. Since Moscow launched its assault, thousands have been killed and millions forced to flee in what some describe as the fastest growing humanitarian crisis since the Second World War. On Thursday leaders from NATO, the EU and G7 gathered in Brussels for back to back emergency meetings. But will the world’s largest military alliance find a way to stop the fighting? William Courtney Former US Ambassador to Georgia and Kazakhstan Anna Matveeva Visiting Senior Research Fellow at King’s College London Keir Giles Chatham House Russia and Eurasia Programme Senior Fellow