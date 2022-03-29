WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine's far-Right Mariupol Defenders 'Azov Battalion' Explained
The Azov Battalion - who are Ukraine's far-right group fighting Russia? The front line warriors even claimed a successful kill of a Russian general last week. They are either heroes or villains depending on who you ask... We speak with Marko Gasic, international affairs analyst says Azov are a small group but very significant but Adrian Karatnycky, the co-director of the Ukrainian Jewish Encounter disagrees! He says the group are disreputable and do not represent Ukraine! Ivar Dale, from the Norwegian Helsinki Committee - a human rights watchdog group - says we must not be naive about far right groups, but they are minimal around the world. And Adrien Nonjon, an academic whose research focuses on the far right in Ukraine, believes Azov don't represent a threat.
March 29, 2022
