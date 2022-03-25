Poland hosts Ukrainians in Europe's largest refugee centre

More than half of the 3.6 million people who have fled Ukraine have gone to Poland. And that's put pressure on the host nation. In the capital Warsaw, the influx has boosted the population by 20-percent. To accommodate the new arrivals, an exhibition complex on the outskirts of the city is now home to Europe's largest refugee population. Our correspondent Sarah Morice has been there.