March 25, 2022
Zelenskyy says EU acted ‘’a little late” in imposing sanctions on Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the European Union acted “a little late” in imposing sanctions on Russia and faster action could have stopped Moscow’s attack of Ukraine. Ulrich Brueckner from Stanford University discusses the Russia-Ukraine conflict and whether Europe should have acted long before the incursion in Ukraine. #Zelenskyy #Russia #EUsanctions
