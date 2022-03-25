March 25, 2022
WORLD
NATO leaders agree to send more troops to Eastern Europe
NATO leaders have agreed to ramp up military forces on the eastern flank and to send further support to Ukraine amid Russia’s attack. Ivan Eland from the Independent Institute explains how this Western alliance continues to maintain unity and support Ukraine without directly engaging with Russia and escalating the conflict. #Russia #Ukraine #NATO
