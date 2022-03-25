US, EU strike gas deal to help cut energy dependence on Russia

The US and the European Union have unveiled a plan to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels following the attack of Ukraine. Retired Brigadier General Jarosław Strozyk from the University of Wroclaw weighs in on Russia’s offensive and how the US and the EU working together to decrease Europe’s dependency on Russian gas will impact the geopolitical climate in the region. #EU #US #Russiangas