Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets his Indian counterpart

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Indian counterpart in India's capital New Delhi on Friday. It was the first visit by a high-ranking Chinese official since border clashes in 2020. They discussed ways to improve relations and ease tensions over disputed borders Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University has more. #WangYi #SubrahmanyamJaishankar #Borderclash