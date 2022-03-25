BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Putin calls for energy payments to be made in rubles
As the US, EU and their allies step up sanctions on Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin says the reliability of dollars, pounds and euros have become questionable. He's instructed state-owned energy companies to demand payments for gas shipments in rubles. Moscow had published a list of these ‘unfriendly countries’ earlier in May. It includes, the US, UK, EU member states and more than 20 other countries. Ukrainian officials are calling on the international community to maintain pressure on the Kremlin and not give in to Putin's demand. We were joined by Cornelia Meyer, who is the chairperson and CEO of Meyer Resources. #RussiaAttacksUkraine #RussianRuble #NaturalGasTrade
Putin calls for energy payments to be made in rubles
March 25, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us