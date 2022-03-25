March 25, 2022
Turkish solar power firm, Smart Enerji raises $36M in IPO
Turkish firm, Smart Solar Technologies has raised $36M from its listing on the Borsa Istanbul this week. The company aims to use the funds to boost manufacturing of photovoltaic cells. Demand for the equipment is booming as both the government and private sector look to harness renewable energy sources. #Türkiye #RenewableEnergy #SmartEnerji
