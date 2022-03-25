March 25, 2022
Watch: Medvedev says Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin
Russia's former president and deputy head of its security council Dmitry Medvedev says its “foolish” to believe that Western sanctions could impact the Kremlin or change its course of action. Ronald Sun from the University of Michigan weighs in on the Russia onslaught on Ukraine and whether US-EU energy deal will have any impact on Moscow. #DmitryMedvedev #sanctions #Ukraine
