US to boost natural gas exports to EU by 15B m³ this year

The European Union is set to announce a deal to import more natural gas from the US. That new supply will replace Russian shipments that the bloc wants to eliminate, over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. According to reports, the US would sell an additional 15B cubic metres of liquefied natural gas or LNG to Europe this year. That would add to the 22B cubic metres a year that American firms already sell to customers in the bloc. We were joined by Osama Rizvi, energy and economic analyst at Primary Vision in Lahore, Pakistan. #LiquefiedNaturalGas #EuropeanUnion #LNGDeal