March 26, 2022
WORLD
Biden: Stakes of Ukraine conflict go well beyond its borders
US President Joe Biden is in Poland and has visited American soldiers stationed close to the Ukrainian border. Biden says the consequences of the Russian assault go well beyond Ukraine and warns that democracy and freedoms around the world are at stake. He repeated his claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. Sarah Morice reports. #JoeBiden #Poland #Ukraine
