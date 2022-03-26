Ethiopian govt and Tigray rebels agree to a humanitarian truce

Ethiopia's government has declared an 'immediate, unilateral' truce in its conflict with Tigrayan rebels. It says the decision has been made to allow aid into the region. It's been 16 months since fighting began, with the UN estimating more than 90 percent of Tigray's population needs food aid. Yasin Ekin reports. #HumanitarianCeasefire #TigrayConflict #Ethiopia